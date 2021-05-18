Santander adds £250 cashback to 95 per cent LTV deals

Santander has added £250 cashback to its three and five-year fixed mortgage guarantee scheme products at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The three-year fix is priced at 3.99 per cent while the five-year fix has a rate of 4.09 per cent. Both products have no fee.

The bank has also reduced rates on its standard residential and new-build range by as much as 0.20 per cent.

Products to see the largest cuts include the 85 per cent LTV two-year fixed purchase and remortgage deal with a £999. This now has a rate of 2.43 per cent, down from 2.63 per cent.

Another product to receive a 0.20 per cent reduction is the purchase and remortgage five-year fixed mortgage at 85 per cent, which is priced at 2.95 per cent.

The bank also pulled two of the broker exclusive products which were launched two weeks ago. Both at the 85 per cent LTV tier, the two-year fixed with a rate of 2.53 per cent with a £199 fee is no longer available as well as the five-year fixed fee-free option with a rate of 2.85 per cent.

The product changes are effective from today.