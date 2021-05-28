You are here: Home - News -

News

Harpenden hires northern region BDM from Marsden Building Society

by: Anna Sagar
  • 28/05/2021
  • 0
Harpenden hires northern region BDM from Marsden Building Society
Harpenden Building Society has hired Marsden Building Society’s Jacqui Turner to its business development team to support brokers in northern England.

 

Turner worked at Marsden Building Society as a business development manager for just over four years. Prior to that, she worked at Tate Fuel Oils as UK sales manager and national account manager for just under two years.

Before that she was a mortgage consultant at Sequence for under a year and previously worked at HSBC as a personal banker for around a year.

Harpenden’s mortgage sales manager, Craig Middleton said: “We are delighted to welcome Jacqui to our sales team. We have a growing reputation with brokers based in northern regions so her experience, ‘can do’ mind set, and technical expertise will further strengthen our ability to deliver market leading mortgage products to customers throughout England and Wales.”

Turner (pictured) said: “Never before has it been more important for brokers to integrate effective mortgage solutions that can accommodate the rapidly changing needs of an increasingly sophisticated customer base.

“Harpenden’s range of products and the methodology the society adopts with regard to manual underwriting, gives a strong option for brokers wanting to secure more business.”

Harpenden was founded in 1953 and has four branches in Harpenden, Leighton Buzzard, Radlett and Tring.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna Sagar

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum 2020-21

Jun 17, 2021
Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Do you predict a record year for your business despite the end of stamp duty post-June?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Leek United cuts rates on select 75 and 85 per cent LTV products

Leek United has reduced the rates on a range of its 75 and 85 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) products by...

Close