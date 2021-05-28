Harpenden hires northern region BDM from Marsden Building Society

Harpenden Building Society has hired Marsden Building Society’s Jacqui Turner to its business development team to support brokers in northern England.

Turner worked at Marsden Building Society as a business development manager for just over four years. Prior to that, she worked at Tate Fuel Oils as UK sales manager and national account manager for just under two years.

Before that she was a mortgage consultant at Sequence for under a year and previously worked at HSBC as a personal banker for around a year.

Harpenden’s mortgage sales manager, Craig Middleton said: “We are delighted to welcome Jacqui to our sales team. We have a growing reputation with brokers based in northern regions so her experience, ‘can do’ mind set, and technical expertise will further strengthen our ability to deliver market leading mortgage products to customers throughout England and Wales.”

Turner (pictured) said: “Never before has it been more important for brokers to integrate effective mortgage solutions that can accommodate the rapidly changing needs of an increasingly sophisticated customer base.

“Harpenden’s range of products and the methodology the society adopts with regard to manual underwriting, gives a strong option for brokers wanting to secure more business.”

Harpenden was founded in 1953 and has four branches in Harpenden, Leighton Buzzard, Radlett and Tring.