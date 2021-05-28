You are here: Home - News -

The West Brom releases new rates on three and five-year 95 per cent LTVs

  • 28/05/2021
The West Brom has revised its mortgage range and cut rates across its portfolio including on 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages.

 

The updates, which apply from today, include a two-year fixed rate for house purchases at 3.34 per cent down from 3.44 per cent, at 90 per cent LTV, with no completion fee and £500 cashback.

There’s also a three-year fixed rate for house purchases at 3.84 per cent, reduced from 3.94 per cent at 95 per cent LTV, also with no fee.

On the five-year fixed, for house purchase, there’s a new rate of 3.94 per cent, at 95 per cent LTV, and no fee.

The products are available direct and through intermediaries.

The maximum loan amount is £350,000, and the 95 per cent LTVs have a 30-year term. 

At the end of the fixed rate period, the products revert to the West Brom’s standard variable rate of 3.99 per cent.

Richard Scott, head of intermediaries at the West Brom, said: “After a difficult year for first-time buyers and home movers with smaller deposits, we’re reducing rates on our three and five-year products. These deals will benefit many customers, especially those looking for payment certainty over the medium term.”

