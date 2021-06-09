You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord Mortgages removes secured debt cap for resi and BTL mortgages

by:
  • 09/06/2021
  • 0
Accord Mortgages removes secured debt cap for resi and BTL mortgages
Accord Mortgages is removing the cap on the amount of secured debt customers can consolidate on remortgaging to improve affordability for residential and buy-to-let clients.

 

According to a broker’s note, the change is effective from today and there will be no change to the cap on unsecured debt which currently stands at £50,000.

The lender also confirmed that the maximum loan to value (LTV) for residential mortgages would be 80 per cent and 75 per cent for buy-to-let.

For first-time landlords the maximum LTV would be up to 80 per cent, in order to support borrowers with smaller deposits.

It added that restrictions such as maximum loan size of £500,000 for BTL mortgages over 75 per cent and new build and debt consolidation LTVs would still apply.

For both secured and unsecured debts the limit on the number of debts is set at 10.

Accord Mortgages’ senior manager for proposition development Nicola Alvarez said that the change supported its “approach to common sense lending” and would allow them to help more borrowers.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum 2020-21

Jun 17, 2021
Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Do you predict a record year for your business despite the end of stamp duty post-June?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Cladding guidance frees almost 500,000 homeowners from EWS1 form, minister says

Almost half a million leaseholders will not need to supply an EWS1 form to their mortgage lender following guidance in...

Close