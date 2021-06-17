You are here: Home - News -

News

Tenet adds MPowered Mortgages to lender panel

by:
  • 17/06/2021
  • 0
Tenet adds MPowered Mortgages to lender panel
Financial adviser group Tenet Network Services has added buy-to-let specialist MPowered Mortgages to its lender panel.

 

The MPowered Mortgages products, which are targeted at buy-to-let individuals, limited companies and portfolio landlords, and its system will be available to Tenet’s advisers.

The system enables easy case submission, simple document upload and full application process in just 10 minutes, which allows advisers to get quickly to the decision in principle stage.

Deals also include select fee-free remortgages up to £1m and fee-free remortgages for limited companies.

There are also two and five-year fixed periods up to 80 per cent and local authority flats up to 70 per cent are also available.

MPowered Mortgages critieria allows one satisfied county court judgement (CCJ) worth up to £250 in the last three years and disregards defaults over two years old.

MPowered Mortgages distribution director, Emma Hollingworth (pictured), said: “Tenet share our ambition to make the mortgage application process even smoother for everyone, through the use of both a competitive product range and innovative tech.”

Tenet’s strategic development director, Ben Wright, added: “Using technology to make life easier is core to our strategy and we were impressed with MPowered Mortgages innovative approach to the application process.

“When combined with some great rates and broad criteria, we believe that the addition of MPowered Mortgages to our panel will provide our advisers with a competitive advantage.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Nationwide and The Mortgage Works cut product rates

Nationwide has cut rates on a range of its first time buyer, homemover and remortgage products by up to 0.16...

Close