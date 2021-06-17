Tenet adds MPowered Mortgages to lender panel

Financial adviser group Tenet Network Services has added buy-to-let specialist MPowered Mortgages to its lender panel.

The MPowered Mortgages products, which are targeted at buy-to-let individuals, limited companies and portfolio landlords, and its system will be available to Tenet’s advisers.

The system enables easy case submission, simple document upload and full application process in just 10 minutes, which allows advisers to get quickly to the decision in principle stage.

Deals also include select fee-free remortgages up to £1m and fee-free remortgages for limited companies.

There are also two and five-year fixed periods up to 80 per cent and local authority flats up to 70 per cent are also available.

MPowered Mortgages critieria allows one satisfied county court judgement (CCJ) worth up to £250 in the last three years and disregards defaults over two years old.

MPowered Mortgages distribution director, Emma Hollingworth (pictured), said: “Tenet share our ambition to make the mortgage application process even smoother for everyone, through the use of both a competitive product range and innovative tech.”

Tenet’s strategic development director, Ben Wright, added: “Using technology to make life easier is core to our strategy and we were impressed with MPowered Mortgages innovative approach to the application process.

“When combined with some great rates and broad criteria, we believe that the addition of MPowered Mortgages to our panel will provide our advisers with a competitive advantage.”