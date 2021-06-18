LIBF’s John Somerville to give career progression advice at TMAE

John Somerville (pictured), head of financial services, professional education at The London Institute of Banking & Finance will be delivering the session.

The event takes place on Wednesday, 23rd June and delegates will be able to attend remotely from a desktop, mobile phone or tablet.

Attendees can ask speakers questions through a live video link as well as download product information and other resource information from sponsors.

Read more about John Somverville’s presentation below:

Career change and progression

This session will give a broad understanding of different roles in the market. Covering underwriting, senior administrator and management roles, it will offer insight into your potential career progression and how you can obtain qualifications through structured courses or self-learn that will provide the stepping stones for your next move.

This will be followed by a live Q&A.

Register to attend: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-administrator-event/venues/mortgage-administrator-online-event-2021/?pfat=66b2e6b352e048bbb98976ee58abe16e