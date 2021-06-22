Brightstar hires group finance head and eyes further growth

Specialist lender Brightstar Group has hired former Seetec executive Paul Andrews as its group head of finance and made a raft of other hires as its eyes further growth.

Andrews was most recently financial accountant at Seetec for nearly two years and before that was a general ledger supervisor at CNH Industrial for just over two years.

The specialist lender has also hired a Hari Patel as a structured finance senior associate at Sirius. He was previously a development and commercial finance specialist at Knight Frank Finance and held senior roles at Coreco, HSBC and Metro Bank.

The lender has brought on marketing assistant Amy Drozdowicz, and Lara Jackson as a personal assistant.

The Brightstar Group’s chief executive officer Rob Jupp (pictured) said: “It’s great to see new faces across the group and we are recruiting for three more roles at Brightstar and Sirius in the near future.

“The last year has clearly been a challenging one for everyone, but to be on the front foot, growing the team and recruiting exceptional talent is very pleasing, and presents plenty of reasons to be positive for the future.”