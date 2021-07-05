You are here: Home - News -

Halifax and Skipton cut rates across ranges

  • 05/07/2021
Halifax has decreased rates on selected first-time buyer and homemover deals by up to 0.35 per cent.

 

The rate changes, which also include new build, affordable housing, shared equity and shared ownership, come into effect from today.

The largest decreases are on two, three and five-year fixed rates at 85 to 90 per cent LTV, as well as 90 to 95 per cent LTV.

Rates on certain two, three and five-year fixed rates at 75 to 80 per cent LTV have been reduced by up to 0.26 per cent.

On selected two, three and five-year products at 75 to 80 per cent LTV rates have been cut by 0.23 per cent.

 

Skipton Building Society

Skipton Building Society has cut rates across a range of its residential, buy to let (BTL) and fixed products by around 0.32 per cent.

The changes apply to its two-year fixed residential product at 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) which will be priced at 2.65 per cent. It is available for purchases and remortgages.

Its two-year fixed residential remortgage at 60 per cent LTV has been reduced to 1.45 per cent.

The lender’s five-year fix at 85 per cent LTV has been cut to 2.59 per cent and comes with a £995.

The lender has also broadened its range of products available to new-build borrowers up to 90 per cent LTV.

Skipton’s product lead for mortgages Charlotte Harrison said: “At Skipton we are passionate about helping people into homes and saw record levels of completions for the second month this year buoyed undoubtedly by the stamp duty holiday.

“As we start to move beyond this, with the extension now tapering down, we are excited to provide a reduction across our ranges that not only support those customers looking to fulfil their home-buying aspirations but also those looking to remortgage and benefit from a new competitive deal.”

The changes are effective from tomorrow.

 

 

