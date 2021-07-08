Barclays lowers rates across residential and BTL mortgages

The changes come into effect from tomorrow, with rate cuts of up to 0.27 per cent on residential products and up to 0.20 per cent on its BTL range.

Products to see reductions include the two-year fixed rate mortgage guarantee scheme at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV), which has been cut by 0.10 per cent to 3.49 per cent.

Barclays’ two-year fixed rate purchase product at 90 per cent LTV has been cut by 0.27 per cent to 3.08 per cent, with its two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV with a £999 fee cut by the same amount to 2.6 per cent.

On the remortgage side, its five-year fixed rate BTL product at 75 per cent LTV has decreased from 1.98 per cent to 1.85 per cent. It is subject to a £1,795 fee.

Its five-year fixed rate remortgage product at 75 per cent LTV has been reduced by 0.09 per cent to 1.32 per cent. This comes with a £999 fee.

Barclays’ five-year fixed rate Great Escape at 60 per cent LTV has fallen from 1.45 per cent to 1.34 per cent.

Rate cuts for existing mortgage customers include its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV which has fallen by 0.04 per cent rate to 0.95 per cent. The product comes with a £1,250 fee.

Its three-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV has gone from 1.29 per cent to 1.12 per cent, whilst its five-year fixed has gone from 1.17 per cent to 1.12 per cent. Both are subject to a £999 fee.