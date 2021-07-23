Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/07/2021

The news of the passing of John Murray, former editor of the Mortgage Finance Gazette, was among the most read this week as the industry paid tribute to the finance journalist.

The government’s decision to remove the need for an EWS1 form when lending on buildings shorter than 18 metres was also of interest, as it signified a move which could unlock the market.

Speculation that Foxtons was looking for a buyer for its broker firm Alexander Hall also drew readers in, as did one firm’s decision to refund fees to clients unhappy with their advice.