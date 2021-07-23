You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/07/2021

  • 23/07/2021
The news of the passing of John Murray, former editor of the Mortgage Finance Gazette, was among the most read this week as the industry paid tribute to the finance journalist.

 

The government’s decision to remove the need for an EWS1 form when lending on buildings shorter than 18 metres was also of interest, as it signified a move which could unlock the market.

Speculation that Foxtons was looking for a buyer for its broker firm Alexander Hall also drew readers in, as did one firm’s decision to refund fees to clients unhappy with their advice.

Government scraps EWS1 forms for buildings under 18 metres

 

Can you claim the fifth SEISS grant?

 

Foxtons looks for buyer for mortgage broker Alexander Hall

 

RIP John Murray, journalist and author (24.06.1947 to 14.07.2021)

 

Avalanche of homelessness expected as furlough ends

 

Nationwide launches sub-one per cent five-year fix and slashes rates

 

‘We will continue growing but we’re never going to lower our standards’ – Brodnicki

 

The stamp duty holiday deserves more praise than scorn – Murphy

 

FCA to hear from brokers through mortgage prisoner review

 

Broker firm launches guarantee to refund advice fees to unhappy clients

