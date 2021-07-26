You are here: Home - News -

News

Pepper Money ups LTV for BTL offering and cuts rates

by:
  • 26/07/2021
  • 0
Pepper Money ups LTV for BTL offering and cuts rates
Specialist lender Pepper Money has increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) for its Pepper 60 buy-to-let (BTL) range and made several rate cuts across residential and BTL mortgages.

 

The lender has heightened its buy-to-let LTV on Pepper 60 to include 75 and 80 per cent LTV, with five-year fixed rates beginning at 3.23 per cent.

It is also expanding its 85 per cent residential LTV to customers who have had adverse credit recorded over 24 months ago.

The lender has made 50 rate reductions on its two and five-year fixed rate residential mortgages. The biggest rate cut has been applied to its two-year fixed rate product, Pepper 6, which has gone from 6.45 per cent to 5.65 per cent.

The provider made its largest cut on the Pepper 12 product from 5.4 per cent to 4.7 per cent.

On the BTL side, Pepper Money has made 30 rate reductions on its two and five-year fixed rates, with its five-year fixed rate Pepper 24 product going from 4.55 per cent to 4.15 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate Pepper 48 BTL product has been cut by 0.35 per cent to 3.25 per cent.

The lender has also streamlined its valuation fees and improved the tiers available on its BTL range to make it easier to understand and more accessible to brokers.

Pepper Money’s sales director Paul Adams (pictured) said increasing the maximum LTV of its Pepper 60 product and its range of rate reductions enhanced its proposition and made it easier for brokers to find solutions for their specialist mortgage cases.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Income multiple needed by first-time buyers running at 5.6 times – Nationwide

Nationwide has revealed that the multiple of average income to value of a first-time buyer property is running at 5.6...

Close