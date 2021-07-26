Pepper Money ups LTV for BTL offering and cuts rates

Specialist lender Pepper Money has increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) for its Pepper 60 buy-to-let (BTL) range and made several rate cuts across residential and BTL mortgages.

The lender has heightened its buy-to-let LTV on Pepper 60 to include 75 and 80 per cent LTV, with five-year fixed rates beginning at 3.23 per cent.

It is also expanding its 85 per cent residential LTV to customers who have had adverse credit recorded over 24 months ago.

The lender has made 50 rate reductions on its two and five-year fixed rate residential mortgages. The biggest rate cut has been applied to its two-year fixed rate product, Pepper 6, which has gone from 6.45 per cent to 5.65 per cent.

The provider made its largest cut on the Pepper 12 product from 5.4 per cent to 4.7 per cent.

On the BTL side, Pepper Money has made 30 rate reductions on its two and five-year fixed rates, with its five-year fixed rate Pepper 24 product going from 4.55 per cent to 4.15 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate Pepper 48 BTL product has been cut by 0.35 per cent to 3.25 per cent.

The lender has also streamlined its valuation fees and improved the tiers available on its BTL range to make it easier to understand and more accessible to brokers.

Pepper Money’s sales director Paul Adams (pictured) said increasing the maximum LTV of its Pepper 60 product and its range of rate reductions enhanced its proposition and made it easier for brokers to find solutions for their specialist mortgage cases.