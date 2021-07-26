You are here: Home - News -

TSB raises rates on five and 10-year fixed product transfers

  • 26/07/2021
TSB has cut rates on some of its two-year fixed product transfers, while longer term deals have seen increases.

 

Across its buy-to-let offering, the two-year fixed options up to 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) have been reduced by up to 0.15 per cent. 

The fee-free option now has a rate of 1.84 per cent, while the £995 fee paying option is priced at 1.44 per cent. 

The five-year fixed alternatives have been increased by 0.05 per cent, now at 2.14 per cent for a fee-free product and 1.89 per cent for the £995 fee paying mortgage. 

For residential borrowers, two-year fixed products at 0-75 per cent LTV with a £995 fee have been reduced by up to 30 basis points (bps).  

At 0-60 per cent LTV, the product has a rate of 0.94 per cent while the 60-75 per cent LTV product has a rate of 1.09 per cent. 

Two-year fixes at 75 to 85 per cent LTV have had rates reduced by 20 bps, as well as the five-year fixed product transfer at 0-60 per cent LTV with a £995 fee. 

The fee-free five-year fixed option at 0-60 per cent has seen an increase of 0.25 per cent to 1.94 per cent. 

At 60-75 per cent LTV, the five-year fix with a £995 fee has been reduced by 0.45 per cent to 1.34 per cent. 

Elsewhere, 10-year fixes with five years’ early repayment charges (ERCs) at 0-75 per cent LTV have risen by 0.20 per cent. Meanwhile, 10-year fixes at 0-60 per cent LTV with 10 years’ ERCs have increased by up to 0.45 per cent. 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

