TSB raises rates on five and 10-year fixed product transfers

TSB has cut rates on some of its two-year fixed product transfers, while longer term deals have seen increases.

Across its buy-to-let offering, the two-year fixed options up to 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) have been reduced by up to 0.15 per cent.

The fee-free option now has a rate of 1.84 per cent, while the £995 fee paying option is priced at 1.44 per cent.

The five-year fixed alternatives have been increased by 0.05 per cent, now at 2.14 per cent for a fee-free product and 1.89 per cent for the £995 fee paying mortgage.

For residential borrowers, two-year fixed products at 0-75 per cent LTV with a £995 fee have been reduced by up to 30 basis points (bps).

At 0-60 per cent LTV, the product has a rate of 0.94 per cent while the 60-75 per cent LTV product has a rate of 1.09 per cent.

Two-year fixes at 75 to 85 per cent LTV have had rates reduced by 20 bps, as well as the five-year fixed product transfer at 0-60 per cent LTV with a £995 fee.

The fee-free five-year fixed option at 0-60 per cent has seen an increase of 0.25 per cent to 1.94 per cent.

At 60-75 per cent LTV, the five-year fix with a £995 fee has been reduced by 0.45 per cent to 1.34 per cent.

Elsewhere, 10-year fixes with five years’ early repayment charges (ERCs) at 0-75 per cent LTV have risen by 0.20 per cent. Meanwhile, 10-year fixes at 0-60 per cent LTV with 10 years’ ERCs have increased by up to 0.45 per cent.