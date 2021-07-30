You are here: Home - News -

News

Primis’s value could be ‘arguably more than smaller peer’ MAB

by:
  • 30/07/2021
  • 0
Primis’s value could be ‘arguably more than smaller peer’ MAB
Primis Mortgage Network's value has been pegged at £340m to £665m and could be “arguably more than Mortgage Advice Bureau”, a financial advisory firm has said.

 

MAB’s market capitalisation was £698.7m today.

The valuation of Primis came as merger and acquisition activity is heating up in mortgage broking, which is seen as a fragmented market ripe for consolidation.

Trussle was acquired by US lender Better this month, while Foxtons is “reviewing strategic options” for its broking business Alexander Hall.

The research was produced by Zeus Capital, which was appointed as joint broker by Primis’s parent company LSL Property Services in November 2020.

Its note ranked Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) as a “smaller peer” compared to Primis.

The possible valuation range was based on size, with Primis having 2,681 advisers compared to MAB’s 1,694.

As well, LSL’s mortgage completions reached £32.6bn in the year to 31 December 2020. MAB’s completions were £17.6bn that year.

The valuation comes after a new strategy was brought into play by David Stewart, who joined LSL as group chief executive on 1 May 2020.

Stewart, who was formerly chief executive at Coventry Building Society from 2006 to 2014, has set a target for the financial services segment of LSL to become the group’s largest profit contributor by 2023.

It contributed 30 per cent to the group’s underlying operating profit in 2020. Surveying contributed 40 per cent, and estate agency services 30 per cent.

On 21 April, LSL announced a joint venture with investors Pollen Street Capital, with funds of £200m to create Pivotal Growth, a vehicle “to buy and build a major UK mortgage broking business”.

Potentially, this could provide a route for owners of firms within the Primis network who may be looking to exit.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 30/07/2021

Half-year results dominated this week, however, readers were also interested in the news that Fleet Mortgages had been bought by...

Close