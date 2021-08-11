You are here: Home - News -

News

Canada Life cuts lifestyle select rates by 0.04 per cent and adds overpayment

by:
  • 11/08/2021
  • 0
Canada Life cuts lifestyle select rates by 0.04 per cent and adds overpayment
Canada Life has launched lifestyle select options, a range which allows repayment contributions on equity release mortgages of up to 10 per cent of the initial loan amount each year.

 

The lender is also offering rate reductions of up to 0.04 per cent, across the range, effective immediately.

The lifestyle select product range allows tax-free draw down, with interest-roll up or overpayments and a cash reserve facility.

The lifestyle select lite is offered at 2.66 per cent, down from 2.7 per cent, the select gold at 2.82 per cent and the lifestyle select gold plus is now at 3.2 per cent.

The lender said: “Our award-winning range of home finance products has today become more flexible and attractive with the launch of lifestyle select options.”

All Canada Life lifetime mortgage products come with optional inheritance guarantee protection and have a no negative equity guarantee.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Winchester revealed as least affordable UK city

Winchester has become the UK’s least affordable city, according to a study by Halifax.

Close