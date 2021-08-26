You are here: Home - News -

Natwest trims rates on new and existing borrower mortgages

  • 26/08/2021
Natwest has reduced the rates on mortgages for new and existing borrowers by up to 0.84 per cent.

 

The largest cuts were seen across its buy-to-let range for switching customers. The fee-free five-year fixed product at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) decreased by 0.84 per cent to 2.21 per cent. 

For two-year fixed switcher deals, the fee-free 70 and 75 per cent LTV mortgages were both cut by 0.69 per cent to 2.62 per cent. 

Residential borrowers opting for a product transfer will see rate reductions of up to 0.05 per cent. 

For purchases, two-year fixes at 80 and 90 per cent LTV were reduced by 0.05 per cent and 0.13 per cent respectively. Five-year fixes at 80, 85 and 90 per cent received reductions of up to 0.12 per cent. 

The bank also withdrew the two-year tracker purchase product at 70 and 75 per cent LTV, as well as the five-year alternative. All deals had a fee of £999, offered £250 cashback and were priced at one per cent above the base rate. 

 

Green mortgage changes 

Natwest also added products to its green mortgage range and increased cashback on some deals. 

The new products included a two-year fixed purchase mortgage at 75 per cent LTV with a fee of £995 and a rate of 1.02 per cent. There is also a product at 85 per cent LTV with a rate of 1.8 per cent and a £250 cashback incentive. 

The bank also introduced a five-year fixed purchase product at 60 per cent LTV and a five-year fixed remortgage at the same tier, both with a rate of 0.98 per cent. 

The increased cashback was made to the five-year fixed purchase and remortgage products at 75 and 85 per cent LTV. This was raised from £250 to £350. 

These changes will come in on 27 August.

