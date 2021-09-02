Sub-one per cent race hots up with Nationwide and Barclays bringing out deals

Nationwide has brought out its lowest rate ever of 0.87 per cent, along with other sub-one per cent deals, and has reduced fixed and tracker rates by up to 0.4 per cent.

For new customers moving home, its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) has been cut by 0.04 per cent to 0.87 per cent. It is subject to a £1,499 fee.

Its two-year tracker in the same tier is also a sub-one per cent deal, falling by 0.4 per cent to 0.99 per cent. It comes with a £999 fee.

The products add to the lender’s existing sub-one per cent deals, along with the introduction of a five-year fixed rate sub-one per cent mortgage product in July.

Other reductions for new customers moving home, include the three-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV, which has been reduced by 0.25 per cent to 2.99 per cent and comes with a £999 fee.

In its first-time buyer range, rates have decreased by up to 0.3 per cent, with its fee-free two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV falling by 0.3 per cent to 1.44 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV has been cut by 0.25 per cent to 2.99 per cent. It is subject to a £1,499 fee.

On the remortgage side, rates have fallen by up to 0.4 per cent. The largest reduction is on the mutual’s two-year tracker rate at 60 per cent LTV, which is now a sub-one per cent deal, and has gone from 1.39 per cent to 0.99 per cent. It has a £999 fee.

Lenders have been slashing rates in recent months, with HSBC, Santander, Yorkshire Building Society, Halifax and TSB among those to bring out sub-one per cent deals.

According to Moneyfacts, the lowest rate on the market as of 2 September is a two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV from TSB, which has a rate of 0.84 per cent.

The lowest three-year fixed rate is a Santander product, which is at 60 per cent LTV and has a rate of 0.93 per cent, whilst the lowest five-year fixed rate is a HSBC product at 60 per cent LTV, priced at 0.96 per cent.

Barclays reduces rates by up to 0.53 per cent

Barclays has cut rates on select purchase and remortgage products by up to 0.53 per cent and brought out a sub-one per cent deal at 0.85 per cent.

The sub-one per cent deal is a two-year tracker product up to 60 per cent LTV, which has gone from 1.38 per cent to 0.85 per cent. It is subject to a £999 fee.

The lender had brought out some sub-one per cent deals last week, with its two-year fixed rate purchase and remortgage product and two-year fixed rate in its reward range, both at 75 per cent LTV, now standing at 0.99 per cent.

Its fee-free two-year tracker option has fallen from 1.79 per cent to 1.4 per cent, whilst its two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV has gone from 2.05 per cent to 1.95 per cent.

The lender has also brought out a five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with a rate of 1.52 per cent.