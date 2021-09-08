Family Building Society refreshes mortgage range for new business

Key changes include the core five- year fixed rate repayment products have been reintroduced, with a reduction of 0.10 per cent. The Joint Mortgage Sole Owner five- year fixed rate repayment products have been reduced by 0.10 per cent and the core three-year discount interest only products reduced by 0.30 per cent.

The Family Mortgage for first-time buyers has been reduced by 0.35 per cent.

Keith Barber director of business development (pictured) said: “Despite the approaching end of the of the stamp duty holiday, we continue to see strong demand. The reintroduction of our five-year fixed rate product and interest only reductions provide intermediaries greater choice, particularly for the underserved later life borrower and those looking for additional family assistance through our Joint Mortgage Sole Owner mortgage.

“And as house prices continue to rise, we are pleased to be able to give first time buyers an additional helping hand by reducing our award-winning Family Mortgage product by 0.35 per cent to 3.29 per cent, fixed for five years.”

The Family Building Society delivers innovative and flexible mortgage products to meet the needs of the modern family across all generations and individuals not well served by the mass market.