Just Mortgages launches mental health support scheme for self-employed brokers

Just Mortgages has brought out a mental health support scheme to support the wellbeing of its self-employed brokers.

Self-employed brokers at the firm, currently numbering around 390, will have access to a 24-hour helpline and six free counselling sessions provided by Health Assured.

They will also have access to an app to track their mental wellbeing and webinars on self-help advice will also be available.

The helpline can offer support to self-employed brokers on topics such as stress management, financial difficulties, relationship matters and more.

Just Mortgages’ training manager Sian Musial said most people would struggle with mental health in their lives and the firm wanted to create a culture where people can ask for the support they need.

She added that the pandemic had a significant impact on people’s mental health and it was crucial for people to feel comfortable talking about it.

She said: “It’s really important that the advice and support provided comes from outside of Just Mortgages. We do have trained mental health first aid members of staff, but in addition we want our brokers to have the option to speak to someone separate to the organisation in complete confidence.

“The help doesn’t need to be in any way related to work, it’s all about providing care for the individual. All the support is also available to the brokers’ families, as so often when one person is struggling, it will have an impact on those closest to them.”

She added: “We’re really proud of the support we can now provide. We have a moral responsibility and duty of care to all our advisers and through this partnership with Health Assured, we can offer them all a level of support.”