Nominations for the Equity Release Awards close on Friday

  • 27/10/2021
Voting for The Equity Release Awards will close at 5pm on Friday 29 October.

 

The ceremony will be returning in person in 2022 at Hilton Bankside on Thursday 27 January.  

Mortgage Solutions launched the inaugural Equity Release Awards in 2005 and continues to support and recognise the increasing importance of this key sector and the excellence of the providers and financial advisers who serve their customers within. 

There is still time to vote for the lender who has proven themselves this year. 

 

Categories include: 

Best Overall Provider for Lifetime Mortgages  

For the Best Provider Lifetime Mortgages category, please make your assessment with both products and service levels provided in the last 12 months in mind. We are looking for a firm which ensures the best customer outcome via the intermediary and consistently meets the needs of distribution partners with both the right blend of product(s) and a consistent high level of service. 

 

Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training and Development  

The category deliberates over the highest examples of adviser support from a product provider. This includes, but is not limited to, training and development, compliance services, customer contact strategies and adviser business development. This also includes technology innovation that drives broker efficiency and the delivery of a first-class customer experience. The successful firm will have made a proven positive impact on its own business in the last 12 months, while delivering services that positively enhance the business of their distribution partners. 

  

Best Provider for Service  

This category focuses on lender service standards and the efficiency of decision making, underwriting cases, and application processing. Qualities under consideration include: clear upfront communication, consistency and certainty in decision making, standardisation of approach and requirements throughout the application process. The candidate has shown evidence of problem solving in areas like delays, application anomalies and delivering an effective post-completion customer experience. 

  

Best Provider for Products  

The best provider for products will demonstrate a product offering that considers effective pricing, criteria, affordability, and accessibility mix which is reflective of adviser and customer demand. They may have challenged the parameters of product design and delivered new thinking on how products are structured, priced and delivered to the consumer via the intermediary. This provider is expanding the equity release market through product development. 

  

Best Underwriter  

This award category is open to anyone in this discipline at all levels – director, executive or manager. The nominee will have delivered strong initiatives in the last year to improve the quality of business, overall performance and/or controls within the provider which demonstrates that this individual is exceptional. This candidate demonstrates initiatives which have made a clear, visible impact on the business. 

To view all categories click here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/equity-release-awards/page/86934/Categories/ 

To nominate please click here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/equity-release-awards/nominate 

 

 

