MPowered Mortgages launches limited edition deals

MPowered Mortgages has launched limited edition five and seven-year fixes with reduced rates.

Rates for five-year fixes now begin at 2.94 per cent, down from 3.04 per cent. This includes a reduction to the 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) product which has gone down by 0.15 per cent ot 3.09 per cent.

The seven-year fixes start from 3.04 per cent. These are available at 50, 60, 70 and 75 per cent LTV.

MPowered Mortgages is offering free valuations across all its limited edition products including those for purchase and homes in multiple occupancy (HMO).

All products have a 1.5 per cent fee.

Emma Hollingworth (pictured), distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, said: “We are excited to launch this new limited edition range of products, expanding our extensive product offering.

“With the next Bank of England bank rate decision to be announced in December, our new range of five and seven-year fixed rate mortgages will be attractive to prospective homebuyers and those looking to remortgage.”