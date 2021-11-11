You are here: Home - News -

News

MPowered Mortgages launches limited edition deals

by:
  • 11/11/2021
  • 0
MPowered Mortgages launches limited edition deals
MPowered Mortgages has launched limited edition five and seven-year fixes with reduced rates.

 

Rates for five-year fixes now begin at 2.94 per cent, down from 3.04 per cent. This includes a reduction to the 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) product which has gone down by 0.15 per cent ot 3.09 per cent. 

The seven-year fixes start from 3.04 per cent. These are available at 50, 60, 70 and 75 per cent LTV.  

MPowered Mortgages is offering free valuations across all its limited edition products including those for purchase and homes in multiple occupancy (HMO). 

All products have a 1.5 per cent fee. 

Emma Hollingworth (pictured), distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, said: “We are excited to launch this new limited edition range of products, expanding our extensive product offering.  

“With the next Bank of England bank rate decision to be announced in December, our new range of five and seven-year fixed rate mortgages will be attractive to prospective homebuyers and those looking to remortgage.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/