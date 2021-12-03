CHL Mortgages adds products and reduces rates in BTL range

Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender, CHL Mortgages, has added products at various loan to value (LTV) bands, cut rates and brought out two-year fixed rates for landlords.

For individual and limited companies, a five-year fixed rate up to 50 per cent LTV at 2.69 per cent has been released, along with a five-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV at 2.75 per cent.

The lender has also brought out a two-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV at 2.83 per cent, as well as two-year fixed rate up to 70 per cent LTV priced at 2.99 per cent.

It has also cut a range of products, including its two-year fixed rate up to 65 per cent LTV which has fallen by 0.08 per cent to 2.8 per cent and its five-year fixed rate up to 75 per cent LTV has fallen from 0.13 per cent to 2.85 per cent.

All the prior products are subject to a two per cent product fee.

The lender has also cut its five-year fixed rate with a 1.25 per cent product fee by 0.18 per cent to three per cent.

HMO and MUFB products

CHL Mortgages has introduced a five-year fixed rate for houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFB) up to 50 per cent LTV at 2.94 per cent, and five-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV priced at 3.04 per cent. These are both subject to a two per cent product fee.

It has also added a five-year fixed rate up to 70 per cent LTV priced at 3.25 per cent, subject to a 1.5 per cent product fee.

It has cut rates for select five-year fixed rates up to 75 per cent LTV by 0.23 per cent, with its two per cent product fee product now priced at 3.15 per cent and its one per cent product fee product pegged at 3.35 per cent.

The lender has reduced rates up to 65 per cent LTV by 0.2 per cent, with its one per cent product fee option now standing at 3.09 per cent and its one per cent product fee option priced at 3.29 per cent.

Ross Turrell (pictured), commercial director at CHL Mortgages, said: “The specialist BTL marketplace continues to see sustained levels of interest and enquiries from investors, developers and landlords who are looking to take advantage of rising tenant demand and a highly competitive lending environment. Meaning lenders need to constantly evaluate their product offerings to meet their ever-shifting needs.

“We expect these positive changes to be welcomed by our growing distribution panel and these will attract even more business to bolster what has been a hugely encouraging first six months back in the specialist BTL lending arena.”