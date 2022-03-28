You are here: Home - News -

News

Cambridge BS ups LTV for flats and houses and changes gifted deposit criteria

by:
  • 28/03/2022
  • 0
Cambridge BS ups LTV for flats and houses and changes gifted deposit criteria
The Cambridge Building Society has increased the loan to value (LTV) available for new builds and flats, and expanded the list of eligible family members it can accept gifted deposits from.

Those looking to purchase new build houses can now access up to 95 per cent LTV, whilst those buying flats can get loans up to 85 per cent LTV.

New build properties have to be registered in the last two years to be accepted, and flat criteria includes studio flats over 35 square metres.

The mutual has also grown the list of family members it will accept gifted deposits from.

Step-parents, half-siblings, step-grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, step children, adopted children, spouses and civil partners, as well as closer family members, such as parents, grandparents and siblings are now all accepted gifted deposit providers.

Cambridge Building Society’s head of lending, Tracy Simpson (pictured), said it wanted to extend its lending criteria so it was easier for people to “purchase the homes they want and need”.

She added: “We also recognise that the notion of family has changed and that close family relationships take many forms, which are reflected in our redefined family members from whom we will accept gift deposits.

“We feel that these changes to our lending criteria better reflect the needs of our customers, and will make it possible for more people to access lending, especially given the current challenges most households face at this time.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.