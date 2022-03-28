Cambridge BS ups LTV for flats and houses and changes gifted deposit criteria

The Cambridge Building Society has increased the loan to value (LTV) available for new builds and flats, and expanded the list of eligible family members it can accept gifted deposits from.

Those looking to purchase new build houses can now access up to 95 per cent LTV, whilst those buying flats can get loans up to 85 per cent LTV.

New build properties have to be registered in the last two years to be accepted, and flat criteria includes studio flats over 35 square metres.

The mutual has also grown the list of family members it will accept gifted deposits from.

Step-parents, half-siblings, step-grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, step children, adopted children, spouses and civil partners, as well as closer family members, such as parents, grandparents and siblings are now all accepted gifted deposit providers.

Cambridge Building Society’s head of lending, Tracy Simpson (pictured), said it wanted to extend its lending criteria so it was easier for people to “purchase the homes they want and need”.

She added: “We also recognise that the notion of family has changed and that close family relationships take many forms, which are reflected in our redefined family members from whom we will accept gift deposits.

“We feel that these changes to our lending criteria better reflect the needs of our customers, and will make it possible for more people to access lending, especially given the current challenges most households face at this time.”