Failing social landlords to be named and shamed

by: Emma Lunn
  • 29/03/2022
Landlords providing substandard social accommodation will be publicly called out across the government's social media channels.

The move is part of wider reforms to give social residents a stronger voice and improve standards.

Measures announced today also include a Resident Panel that will allow tenants who live in social housing to be heard directly by government. About 250 social tenants from across England will be invited to share their experiences and help the government ensure its reforms work to drive up standards.

The government says its Social Housing White Paper, which includes reforms to be delivered through legislation, will “transform the experiences of residents”.

The legislation will include a major reform of the way in which social landlords are regulated and held to account for the homes and services they deliver.

The government has already set out a wide range of measures designed to drive up standards and fix a broken complaints system including by strengthening regulation of the sector, improving the Housing Ombudsman Service, and empowering residents to know and exercise their rights.

Other measures announced today include publishing draft clauses to legislation that will reform the regulation of social housing through tougher consumer powers, greater enforcement tools to tackle failing landlords and new responsibilities on social landlords.

Eddies Hughes MP, minister for social housing, said: “Everyone in this country deserves to live in a safe and decent home. It is unacceptable that anyone should have mould covering their walls, risk slipping on a wet floor or have water dripping from the ceiling.”

“We have published draft legislation today to toughen up regulation of social housing landlords. This includes naming and shaming those landlords who fail to meet acceptable living standards and giving tenants a direct channel to raise their concerns with government.”

“This package will help to deliver on our commitment in the Levelling Up White Paper to halve the number of non-decent rented homes by 2030.”

