Vida unveils exclusive club for industry leaders

Specialist lender, Vida Homeloans, has launched an exclusive club, "The V Club", for industry leaders to provide a space where they can work with the lender to improve understanding of market needs.

This in turn, the lender says, will lead to better solutions for clients, many of whom are underserved by mainstream lenders.

The club was launched at an event in London yesterday. Founding partners, of which there are already 50, come from across clubs, networks, specialist distributors and new build.

Members can access exclusive products and will be able to build Vida’s proposition in partnership with lender, as it provides a space for debate and discussion.

There will be exclusive content, events and marketing support for members too.

The lender said the club was the “next stage” in its journey to create a structure, processes and environment to acknowledge differences in the market and to improve the journey for all parties.

Richard Tugwell (pictured), director of mortgage distribution at Vida, said: “Our partner companies told us that to build a greater understanding of their market needs they wanted to work more closely with us and co-create solutions for their clients. The V Club gives us the platform to make this happen and to support them as we continue our growth.”