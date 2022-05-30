Hanley launches 95 per cent LTV shared ownership mortgage

The product is fixed at 3.75 per cent for five years, fee-free and comes with one free standard valuation.

The lender said the deal is available on new build houses and flats up to 10 floors high.

A minimum loan amount of £30,000 is required, with a maximum loan amount of £500,000.

Each case will be looked at on an individual basis by the in-house underwriting team, meaning no credit scoring.

The product is available through the Hanley Economic Building Society branch network and selected intermediary channels.

David Lownds, head of marketing and business development at Hanley Economic Building Society (pictured), said: “Shared ownership is a key specialist market for Hanley Intermediaries and forms an important part of a wider product push to help more first-time buyers onto the property ladder.

“Over the past four years we have doubled our lending in the shared ownership sector and plan to further extend this number over the course of the next two to three years.

“In terms of this particular product launch, the fee-free option and five-year fixed rate term should offer some degree of certainty in uncertain times and help borrowers to keep initial costs down.

“When combined with a competitive rate and expansive criteria, we feel that this will prove to be an attractive option for our intermediary partners and their clients.”