Mortgage Brain appoints Cloë Atkinson as chief operating officer

  • 29/06/2022
29/06/2022

Mortgage Brain appoints Cloë Atkinson as chief operating officer
Mortgage Brain has hired Cloë Atkinson (pictured) as chief operating officer.

 

She will lead and scale the company’s technology and business operations including product innovation, project management, infrastructure and operations, technology development, and quality assurance.

In the role, she will report directly to Mortgage Brain’s group chief executive, Zahid Bilgrami.

Atkinson joined the company earlier this year through the acquisition of Mortgage Engine, a company she established and launched in the mortgage industry four years ago.

Bilgrami said “I’m delighted Cloë has joined the executive team, bringing a wealth of fintech experience and a customer-focused vision for product development.

“She is well known with lenders and intermediaries across the mortgage industry who have seen her in action delivering transformational green field tech.

“I know Cloë will have a huge impact on how we innovate and deliver our roadmap. It’s a great privilege for us to be part of a broker’s daily life by delivering technology solutions that have a truly positive impact.”

Atkinson added: “Mortgage Brain is renowned for building industry first tech which is used by tens of thousands of brokers every day. I’ve been fortunate to experience the power of Mortgage Brain and its culture first-hand as a business partner and now as a board member and am excited to join Zahid and the team as we write the next chapter of our growth.

“I’m delighted to lead a dynamic team who have an exciting remit over the next few years. With an agile mindset, following the 3Cs methodology of communications, collaboration and continuous improvement, we will deliver mortgage technology that everyone in the industry will benefit from.”

