You are here: Home - News -

News

Islamic investor GII takes majority stake in bridging specialist Offa

by:
  • 30/06/2022
  • 0
Islamic investor GII takes majority stake in bridging specialist Offa
Offa, Britain’s first Sharia-compliant short-term bridging lender, has secured a multi-million pound investment from the United Arab Emirates-based Gulf Islamic Investments (GII).

GII is a Shariah compliant global investment company which manages assets across real estate, private equity and venture capital.

The investor owns $3bn (£2.46bn) worth of assets, including property on Bayswater Road, London, and the Lewis Building in Birmingham.

The funding, the exact amount of which has not been disclosed, will enable Offa to deepen and broaden its presence in the UK’s Islamic property bridge finance market, which is estimated to be worth £500m annually.

The investment will also be used to develop Offa’s IT infrastructure and staff recruitment, as the firm prepares for the launch of Sharia-compliant retail and commercial bridge and long-term finance products in 2023.

The funding, coupled with new credit lines and products, is projected to help Offa’s assets portfolio to grow to $1bn over the next five years.

Offa’s was formed in 2019 by property investors Bilal Ahmed (pictured) and is based in Birmingham. It has financed opportunities totalling £178m and its executive chairman is Sultan Choudhury OBE, who founded Al Rayan Bank.

Offa’s chief financial officer is Amir Firdaus who launched the UK first ever public Sukuk, Islamic bond, worth £250m, Offa’s chief commercial officer is Sagheer Malik, who developed a multi-channel distribution of more than £1bn of Sharia compliant property finance.

Mohamed Al Hassan and Pankaj Gupta, GII’s co-chief executives, said: “GII has a track record of investing in high growth businesses in the financial and real estate sectors. We are delighted to back Offa, a flourishing Sharia-compliant finance house with huge potential.”

Offa estimates the value of total addressable UK Muslim property finance market, including home finance, at around £10bn.

It said there is growing demand for better Islamic finance products and services from the UK’s four million strong Islamic community although its ethical funding model also means over a quarter, 28 per cent, of its borrowers are non-Muslims.

Choudhury said: “It’s fantastic to find a partner that supports our thriving business and shares our values. The sky really is the limit for Offa, as demand for our services rocket and our talented team continues to innovate. There is massive potential in the post-Brexit era, allowing Sharia-compliant financial services to achieve year-on-year growth in Britain.”

The UK has become firmly established as one of the world’s leading centres of Islamic finance. It has already overtaken Malaysia as the world’s top Islamic fintech destinations.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.