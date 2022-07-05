FCA appoints directors in recruitment drive

The FCA has announced six directors have been appointed, adding to the almost 500 new staff members recruited by the regulator since January.

Roma Pearson takes up the role of director of consumer finance, where she will be responsible for supervision and policy development across the consumer lending and mortgage sectors. Pearson was most recently head of department in the risk and compliance oversight division, and has worked for the regulator, and its predecessors, since 1996.

The newly created role of director of wholesale buy-side will be filled by Camille Blackburn, who will join the FCA in October. She joins from Legal & General Investment Management, where she is currently global chief compliance officer. Blackburn will be responsible for policy development and supervision across asset management, alternative investments, custody banks and investment research.

Matthew Long, currently a director within the National Economic Crime Command within the National Crime Agency, is also taking up a newly created role ‒ director of payments and digital assets. He will be tasked with overseeing the e-money, payment and crypto-asset markets when he joins in October.

Anthony Monaghan has been promoted to director of retail and regulatory investigations, a post he has covered on an interim basis since April 2021. Meanwhile Karen Baxter will join the enforcement team as director of strategy, policy, international and intelligence, following a 30-year policing career.

Finally, Simon Wallis will continue in the role of director of wholesale, sell-side, on a permanent basis having been appointed interim director in May.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, said that as the regulator’s remit grows, it is looking to “bring in the skills and talent we need”.

He added: “My executive committee colleagues and I are delighted to announce the latest additions to our leadership team, who will each bring deep expertise and broad experience to the FCA.”