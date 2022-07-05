You are here: Home - News -

News

FCA appoints directors in recruitment drive

by:
  • 05/07/2022
  • 0
FCA appoints directors in recruitment drive
The FCA has announced six directors have been appointed, adding to the almost 500 new staff members recruited by the regulator since January.

Roma Pearson takes up the role of director of consumer finance, where she will be responsible for supervision and policy development across the consumer lending and mortgage sectors. Pearson was most recently head of department in the risk and compliance oversight division, and has worked for the regulator, and its predecessors, since 1996.

The newly created role of director of wholesale buy-side will be filled by Camille Blackburn, who will join the FCA in October. She joins from Legal & General Investment Management, where she is currently global chief compliance officer. Blackburn will be responsible for policy development and supervision across asset management, alternative investments, custody banks and investment research.

Matthew Long, currently a director within the National Economic Crime Command within the National Crime Agency, is also taking up a newly created role ‒ director of payments and digital assets. He will be tasked with overseeing the e-money, payment and crypto-asset markets when he joins in October.

Anthony Monaghan has been promoted to director of retail and regulatory investigations, a post he has covered on an interim basis since April 2021. Meanwhile Karen Baxter will join the enforcement team as director of strategy, policy, international and intelligence, following a 30-year policing career.

Finally, Simon Wallis will continue in the role of director of wholesale, sell-side, on a permanent basis having been appointed interim director in May.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, said that as the regulator’s remit grows, it is looking to “bring in the skills and talent we need”.

He added: “My executive committee colleagues and I are delighted to announce the latest additions to our leadership team, who will each bring deep expertise and broad experience to the FCA.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/