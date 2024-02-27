You are here: Home - News -

News

FCA to up pace and transparency in enforcement cases

by:
  • 27/02/2024
  • 0
FCA to up pace and transparency in enforcement cases
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said it will carry out enforcement cases faster as it looks to “increase the deterrent impact” of such actions.

The FCA has opened a consultation on plans to be more transparent when an enforcement investigation is opened.

The plans mean the regulator could publish updates on investigations as “appropriate” and be “open” when cases have been closed with no enforcement outcome.

The regulator said that it would “focus on a streamlined portfolio of cases, aligned to its strategic priorities where it can deliver the greatest impact”.

It added that it would also close cases where “no outcome is achievable” at a faster pace.

Currently, investigations are only announced in “very limited circumstances”, the regulator said.

The regulator said that any decision to announce an investigation would be done on a “case-by-case basis” and depend on several factors that will inform whether it is in the public interest.

This includes whether an announcement would protect the UK financial system and enhance its integrity, reassure the public or help other investigations.

The FCA said that announcing an investigation did not mean that the regulator had decided whether there had been misconduct or breaches.

A report in The Financial Times confirmed that the regulator planned to name firms under investigation more frequently and at an earlier stage to heighten deterrence of poor practices.

The changes would also allow companies to start making changes earlier than they are currently able to, the report added.

Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: “By being more transparent when we open and close cases, we can enhance public confidence by showing that we are on the case.

“At the same time, we will amplify the deterrent impact of our work by enabling firms to understand the types of serious failings that can lead to an investigation, helping them to change their own behaviour more quickly. Greater transparency will also drive greater accountability for us as an enforcement agency.”

Steve Smart, fellow joint executive director enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: “Reducing and preventing serious harm is a cornerstone of our strategy. By delivering faster, targeted and transparent enforcement, we will reduce harm and deter others. We will also make greater use of our intervention powers to stop harm in real time.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.