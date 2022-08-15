You are here: Home - News -

Econveyancer teams up with Connect

  • 15/08/2022
Econveyancer teams up with Connect
Econveyancer has entered into a panel management partnership with Connect IFA and Connect for Intermediaries.

The partnership will provide brokers and appointed representative (AR) firms access to Econveyancer’s panel of over 50 audited and benchmarked conveyancing firms.

Brokers and the ARs can also access DigitalMove, which brings together stakeholders in the homebuying and selling process with a digital move that aims to improve communication and cut transaction times.

Another feature includes Rapid Remortgage, which aims to make remortgages as quick and convenient as a product transfer.

Connect currently has over 300 ARs, and the firm said it expects this number to rise over the coming months.

Founded in 1998, Connect offers a range of specialist mortgage services through brokers. In March, it sold a significant stake in the business to Mortgage and Surveying Services.

Karen Rodrigues (pictured), director of sales at Econveyancer, said: “This new partnership will provide Connect’s brokers and AR firms access to a panel of conveyancers that is continually monitored and managed to maintain the best possible service standards.

“In addition, Econveyancer features cutting edge technology and features like DigitalMove and Rapid Remortgage. We continue to invest in developing this technology to enhance the experience of buying, selling and owning a property for all stakeholders, and this provides ongoing benefits for all of our partners.”

Jane Benjamin, director of mortgages at Connect IFA, added: “Connect for Intermediaries and Connect Mortgages are rapidly expanding businesses and we constantly aim to be at the forefront of opportunity and choice for our advisers, whilst using the best solutions in the market at any time to help them to provide the best advice possible in the most efficient way.

“Working with more than 170 lenders our advisers are experts in their customer markets so this partnership aligns with conveyancers based on price, service and location to ensure our customers experience a first-class conveyancing service while delivering an additional income stream for our advisers.”

