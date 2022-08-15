Platform relaunches mainstream and buy-to-let products

Platform has brought back and repriced a range of mainstream and buy-to-let products in both its new business and product switch ranges.

The Co-operative subsidiary temporarily withdrew its new business range last week due to strong demand.

In its new business range, the lender has reintroduced its two and five-year fixed rate products for mainstream and professional mortgage products. The latter have been increased by as much as 0.68 per cent.

In its mainstream range, its two-year fixed rates are priced from 3.85 per cent and five-year fixed rates begin from 3.8 per cent.

Two-year professional mortgage products start from 4.13 per cent and five-year fixed rates begin from 4.08 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side, its two-year buy-to-let and buy-to-let premier products are still withdrawn.

It has also reintroduced five-year fixed rate products, which have been raised by around 0.36 per cent. The five-year fixed rates begin from 3.66 per cent.

The same changes have been made to its buy-to-let products in its product switch range.

The buy-to-let reversionary rate margin has been cut from 4.24 per cent to 3.74 per cent to maintain a reversionary rate of 5.49 per cent. The same change has been made to its product switch range.

The lender has brought back its two and five-year fixed rates for Help to Buy, also with rate increases of as much as 0.68 per cent.

Two-year fixed rates begin from 4.01 per cent and five-year fixed rates start from 3.91 per cent.

In its product switch side, mainstream two, three and five-year fixed rate mainstream mortgages have been brought back, with rates rises of around 0.1 per cent.

Two-year fixed rates begin from 2.93 per cent, three and five-year fixed rates both start from 2.89 per cent.

Two-year tracker products have risen by around 0.5 per cent in its mainstream range. They start from 2.44 per cent.

Two, three and five-year fixed rate Help to Buy deals in its product switch range have increased by around 0.68 per cent.

Two-year fixed rates start from 4.41 per cent, three and five-year fixed rates begin from 3.91 per cent.