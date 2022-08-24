Capricorn Financial Consultancy appoints Jeremy Law as chief commercial officer

Mortgage advice firm Capricorn Financial Consultancy has appointed Jeremy Law (pictured) as its chief commercial officer to lead a team of advisers in international markets.

Law will oversee 70 advisers working in the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai across the commercial, private client finance and international sectors.

He will also manage the firm’s introducer partnerships including its relationship with estate agent Dexters, housing developers and lenders.

He joins from the Bank of Ireland where he was interim head of home buying and ownership for a year. Before this, he worked at the Post Office as head of sales and distribution for nearly four years, then moved on to Shawbrook Bank where he worked as managing director of residential lending for almost two years.

Law has also worked at Bradford and Bingley, Barclays and Yorkshire Building Society.

Conor Murphy, CEO and founder of Capricorn Financial Consultancy said: “With a proven track record of driving business transformation to generate significant growth, Jeremy is ideally positioned to propel Capricorn to new heights.

“Jeremy is an ambitious and highly experienced financial services leader who prioritises the customer, and delivers incredible commercial success in doing so. Jeremy’s appointment is both reflective of and crucial to delivering our ambitious growth targets.”

Law added: “I’m delighted to join Capricorn Financial Consultancy to further cement its reputation as an industry leader. The company’s impressive growth and bold growth targets particularly attracted me to the opportunity.

“I believe my extensive industry expertise and customer-centric approach will be a great asset to the team in this period of exciting expansion.”