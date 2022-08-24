You are here: Home - News -

News

Capricorn Financial Consultancy appoints Jeremy Law as chief commercial officer

by:
  • 24/08/2022
  • 0
Capricorn Financial Consultancy appoints Jeremy Law as chief commercial officer
Mortgage advice firm Capricorn Financial Consultancy has appointed Jeremy Law (pictured) as its chief commercial officer to lead a team of advisers in international markets.

Law will oversee 70 advisers working in the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai across the commercial, private client finance and international sectors. 

He will also manage the firm’s introducer partnerships including its relationship with estate agent Dexters, housing developers and lenders.  

He joins from the Bank of Ireland where he was interim head of home buying and ownership for a year. Before this, he worked at the Post Office as head of sales and distribution for nearly four years, then moved on to Shawbrook Bank where he worked as managing director of residential lending for almost two years. 

Law has also worked at Bradford and Bingley, Barclays and Yorkshire Building Society. 

Conor Murphy, CEO and founder of Capricorn Financial Consultancy said: “With a proven track record of driving business transformation to generate significant growth, Jeremy is ideally positioned to propel Capricorn to new heights. 

“Jeremy is an ambitious and highly experienced financial services leader who prioritises the customer, and delivers incredible commercial success in doing so. Jeremy’s appointment is both reflective of and crucial to delivering our ambitious growth targets.” 

Law added: “I’m delighted to join Capricorn Financial Consultancy to further cement its reputation as an industry leader. The company’s impressive growth and bold growth targets particularly attracted me to the opportunity.  

“I believe my extensive industry expertise and customer-centric approach will be a great asset to the team in this period of exciting expansion.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.