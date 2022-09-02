Nick Cheek appointed managing editor at AE3 Media

Nick Cheek has been appointed to the new role of managing editor across all three finance brands at AE3 Media, including Mortgage Solutions, Your Money and Your Mortgage.

Cheek joins at an exciting time with the raft of strategic editorial change at AE3, including the relaunch of all websites, data integration across the brands in a drive to strengthen customer loyalty and will oversee all day-to-day editorial output for the brands.

Contributing editor Victoria Hartley has taken on a strategic editorial role and continues her broadcast and event hosting work alongside the team to support Cheek and drive content delivery of the events portfolio, including the Senates, the diversity and inclusivity finance forum (DIFF) events and conferences including The Mortgage and Protection Event.

Cheek is an experienced journalist and editor with a CV which includes time as an editor at Which? and Which? Money for the Consumer Association, a stint as managing editor of The Insurer and 11 years where he rose to global managing editor of Acuris Studios which produced Capital Insights magazine for EY, distributed in the FT.

Cheek joins our in-house team including Shekina Tuahene, commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, Anna Sagar, assistant editor at Specialist Lending Solutions and reporter at Mortgage Solutions and Paloma Kubiak, editor of Your Money. The team continues to grow and is looking for another reporter on Mortgage Solutions.

Nick Cheek can be contacted at Nick.Cheek@AE3Media.co.uk and on 0203 815 3673.