Nationwide’s mortgage rates breach five per cent following 40bps hike

Nationwide Building Society has increased rates on its mortgages by as much as 0.40 per cent, effective from 7 September.

Changes apply to mortgages for new and existing borrowers up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

For example, the two and three-year fixed 60 per cent LTV deals for home movers have gone up by 4.04 per cent to 4.44 per cent with a £999 fee. The fee-free options have increased from 4.29 per cent to 4.69 per cent.

Five-year fixes at the same tier have increased from 3.64 per cent to 3.99 per cent with a £999 fee, and from 3.94 per cent to 4.24 per cent with no fee.

For 10-year fixes, the rate for a £999 fee-paying deal at 60 per cent LTV has increased from 3.84 per cent to 3.99 per cent, while the fee-free option is priced at 4.24 per cent, up from 4.14 per cent.

Rates above five per cent

At 95 per cent LTV, home mover mortgages range from 4.64 per cent for a five-year fix with a £999 fee, to 5.14 per cent for a fee-free two or three-year fix.

For first-time buyers, the two and three-year fixes at 60 per cent LTV have gone up from 4.09 per cent to 4.49 per cent with a £999 fee, and the fee-free alternative has risen from 4.44 per cent to 4.84 per cent. At 95 per cent LTV, equivalent deals are priced at 5.09 and 5.29 per cent.

The five-year fixed 60 per cent LTVs for first-time buyers have respectively increased to 3.99 per cent with a £999 fee and 4.24 per cent with no fee, representing 0.35 per cent hikes. At 95 per cent LTV, the correlating mortgages are priced at 4.74 per cent and 4.94 per cent.

Switcher rates start from 3.74 per cent for a fee-free two or three-year fix at 60 per cent LTV, up to 4.29 per cent for a two, three or five-year fixed deal at 95 per cent.

Repriced range

Nationwide is the latest lender to reprice its range ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee’s next base rate decision later this week.

Mortgage rates have slowly crept up in response to the rising base rate, which has risen six times in a row. Data from Moneyfacts has shown that the average rate for new mortgages reached a six-year high of 2.33 per cent in August.

The central bank will announce whether it has increased, decreased or maintained the rate from its current level of 1.75 per cent on Thursday.