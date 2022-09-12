Natwest ups mortgage rates for existing borrowers

Changes apply to products for existing borrowers who are switching rates.

The largest increases have been made to the two-year switcher products at 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) for both standard and high value borrowers. These have risen by 0.30 per cent, with the high value option with a £1,495 fee increasing to 3.98 per cent, the standard option with a £995 fee rising to 4.04 per cent.

The same increases have been made to the corresponding mortgages at 85 per cent LTV, with the high value option rising to 4.03 per cent and the £995 fee-paying standard product increasing to 4.09 per cent.

Elsewhere, the fee-free two-year fixed switcher product at 80 per cent LTV has increased by 0.15 per cent to 4.24 per cent.

Five-year fixes from 65 to 90 per cent LTV have gone up by as much as 0.17 per cent, for both standard and high value borrowers and across fee-free as well as fee-paying options.

BTL changes

For buy-to-let borrowers, the only changes made include the two-year fixed switcher product at 75 per cent LTV with no fee rising from 4.09 per cent to 4.14 per cent. There is also the fee-free five-year fix at the same tier, which has increased from 3.91 per cent to 4.02 per cent.

Changes apply from 13 September.