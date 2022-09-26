Pure Retirement launches online account management platform for customers

Later life lending specialist Pure Retirement has brought out an online account management platform, MyPure, to help customers oversee their accounts.

On the platform, customers can see accounts including balances and transactions, and download documents.

Completions after December 2020 will be able to see their offer and completion paperwork, and notifications of new documents will be available.

Customers on drawdown plans will be able to apply for cash release online, which quickens the process compared to the current postal method.

Customers can also make ad-hoc payments, set up regular payments and send queries direct to the firm.

There will also be a resource of useful documents, guides and frequently asked questions.

Pure Retirement’s head of mortgage servicing Suzanne Latimer said: “It’s important for us to stay at the forefront of customer experience innovation, and being able to offer an online account management tool is something we’re really proud of.

“Through understanding our customers, we know that they will welcome this technological solution, and it’s important for us to be able to offer them the convenience to self-manage certain aspects of their lifetime mortgages. It will be the perfect accompaniment to the first-class support which is already offered by our dedicated office-based team.”

At the end of August, Mortgage Solutions reported that Pure Retirement’s loan portfolio has increased to over £4bn which it attributed to a steady and consistent period of growth.