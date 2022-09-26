You are here: Home - News -

News

Pure Retirement launches online account management platform for customers

by:
  • 26/09/2022
  • 0
Pure Retirement launches online account management platform for customers
Later life lending specialist Pure Retirement has brought out an online account management platform, MyPure, to help customers oversee their accounts.

On the platform, customers can see accounts including balances and transactions, and download documents.

Completions after December 2020 will be able to see their offer and completion paperwork, and notifications of new documents will be available.

Customers on drawdown plans will be able to apply for cash release online, which quickens the process compared to the current postal method.

Customers can also make ad-hoc payments, set up regular payments and send queries direct to the firm.

There will also be a resource of useful documents, guides and frequently asked questions.

Pure Retirement’s head of mortgage servicing Suzanne Latimer said: “It’s important for us to stay at the forefront of customer experience innovation, and being able to offer an online account management tool is something we’re really proud of.

“Through understanding our customers, we know that they will welcome this technological solution, and it’s important for us to be able to offer them the convenience to self-manage certain aspects of their lifetime mortgages. It will be the perfect accompaniment to the first-class support which is already offered by our dedicated office-based team.”

At the end of August, Mortgage Solutions reported that Pure Retirement’s loan portfolio has increased to over £4bn which it attributed to a steady and consistent period of growth.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/