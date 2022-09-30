You are here: Home - News -

The Mortgage and Protection Event open for registrations

by:
  • 30/09/2022
The Mortgage and Protection Event open for registrations
The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022 will take place from the start of November in Manchester, Southampton, London and, for the first time, Worcester.

With mortgage space constantly changing and new developments continually taking place, the events aim to equip intermediaries with knowledge to aid the growth of their business.

The event will have a host of speakers and offers attendees the chance to directly question providers, which during these uncertain times is more invaluable than ever.

Amongst the agenda will be Lucian Cook (pictured), head of residential research, Savills who will be delivering a fireside chat analysing the current shape of the market and assessing the future outlook.

The chat will be moderated by Clare Beardmore, director of Legal & General Mortgage Club.

 

Venue and dates:

The Mortgage and Protection Event will take place on:

Wednesday 2 November – AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Thursday 3 November – Sixways Stadium, Worcester

Wednesday 9 November – Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Thursday 10 November – StoneX Stadium, London

To register, please follow this link.

