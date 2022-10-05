You are here: Home - News -

SMP seeks feedback to mortgage lender benchmark report

  05/10/2022
Customer review and insight website Smart Money People (SMP) has opened its mortgage lender benchmark report for the second half of the year to intermediary feedback.

It is a bi-annual report that aims to highlight which lenders are offering the best service levels to brokers and customers.

The results of the survey are due to be released in December, and brokers will be able to share their feedback from today until the end of October.

Brokers can feedback on the last five lenders they have done business with, and they can also rate the technology they use as well as criteria and sourcing systems.

This will be the ninth edition of the report, which aims to help lenders understand what brokers think about them and how they compare to other lenders.

In June, the report found that overall satisfaction with lenders was 81 .2 per cent, which is in line with same period last year.

Jacqueline Dewey, CEO of Smart Money People, said: “As complexity increases across the mortgage market for a variety of reasons, the value of the advice process continues to escalate. However, so too does the pressure on intermediaries to secure the right products for their clients from the lenders who can best facilitate them.

“As such, it will be fascinating to see which lenders are meeting expectations, who are exceeding them and who may be dipping below them.”

She added: “It’s certainly a challenging time for everyone concerned in the mortgage journey and this only emphasises the importance of understanding current market conditions from a broker perspective and for lenders to get to grips with what they need to do to better serve their ever-changing needs and those of their clients.”

