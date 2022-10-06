You are here: Home - News -

News

Fitch downgrades the UK’s credit rating

by:
  • 06/10/2022
  • 0
Fitch downgrades the UK’s credit rating
The ratings agency has lowered its credit rating for UK government debt from ‘stable’ to 'negative', following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s recent tax-slashing mini Budget.

Fitch cited a number of reasons for the downgrade including the tax cuts and a higher budget deficit.

The agency said: “The large and unfunded fiscal package announced as part of the new government’s growth plan could lead to a significant increase in fiscal deficits over the medium term.”

It also highlighted high government debt, with the change in ‘fiscal trajectory’ pushing government debt to 109 per cent of GDP in 2024 compared to an estimated 101 per cent in 2022. The ratings agency said that this reflected “higher primary deficits and a weaker growth outlook”.

 

Two weeks of turmoil

Increased policy uncertainty following the Chancellor’s announcement was also a key factor in the move to decrease the UK’s credit rating.

Fitch said: “The large fiscal stimulus, announced without compensatory measures or an independent evaluation of the macroeconomic and public finances’ impact have, in Fitch’s view, negatively impacted financial markets’ confidence and the credibility of the policy framework, a key long-standing rating strength.”

Fitch also forecast that the economy would contract in 2023 despite the energy tariff support, announced by PM Liz Truss in September, and the proposed tax cuts.

The downgrade follows a fortnight of market misery, which saw the pound crash to a new low before recovering somewhat after intervention from the Bank of England and the government’s U-turn on the decision to scrap the 45p top rate of income tax.

The mortgage market has been hit particularly hard in the wake of the Chancellor’s Growth Plan, with residential mortgage products falling by a record 935 last week and rates on two year fixes breaching the six per cent mark for the first time since November 2008.

Only last week, the International Monetary Fund and Fitch’s fellow ratings agency Moody’s issued warnings over the government’s new monetary policy, with Moody’s saying that the unfunded tax cuts could lead to “structurally higher deficits amid rising borrowing costs, a weaker growth outlook and acute public spending pressure”.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.