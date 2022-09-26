You are here: Home - News -

News

Emergency base rate rise possible as pound slumps to new low

by: Paloma Kubiak
  • 26/09/2022
  • 0
Emergency base rate rise possible as pound slumps to new low
The pound fell to $1.03 when trading opened in Asia this morning, a low not seen since 1971. While it has recovered slightly, the tax cuts announced in Friday’s mini-Budget continue to send shockwaves through the economy.

Last week saw the Bank of England raise the base rate to 2.25 per cent in a bid to curb soaring inflation.

But the very next day, new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a slew of tax cutting measures in his mini Budget “to solve the riddle of growth”, putting more money in Brits’ pockets to spend in the economy.

And reports over the weekend suggest Kwarteng is set to announce more tax cuts, this time helping the “forgotten” middle earners caught up in the cost-of-living crisis. But with these measures expected to be financed by debt, investors were unnerved.

Taken together, it resulted in a pound sell-off, with sterling down near 5 per cent to $1.03 when trading opened in Asia this morning. Fears mounted that it might reach parity with the dollar.

According to Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, this is the lowest point since decimalisation in 1971. However, the pound did regain some ground this morning to $1.07.

Joshua Raymond, director at financial brokerage XTB said: “We’ve seen yet more selling in the pound across the Asia trading session. Comments from the Chancellor over the weekend that these tax cuts are just the start have raised suspicion about the state of UK finances in the medium term.

“To emphasise this, the GBP is falling not just against the dollar, but also the euro and yen. That means the latest falls are not just about dollar strength, it’s about sterling weakness.”

Raymond added that the sharp GBP declines “are quickly necessitating intervention by the Bank of England to announce a rate hike that would surprise the market”.

He said: “It could well be the case that to restore some kind of credibility, we might need to see a 2 per cent hike by the BoE immediately. But that sort of intervention could pit the central bank in direct hostility with the treasury, so even if we do see a kind of intervention, it won’t be the end of uncertainty.”

All eyes will now be on the Bank of England as that emergency base rate hike could be on the cards, just a few short days after the last rise.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Paloma Kubiak

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/