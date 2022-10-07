Trio of key relationship managers join Tandem Bank’s mortgage division

Digital lender Tandem Bank has appointed three key relationship managers to its mortgage division, bringing with them over 70 years of combined experience in the sector.

Mark Shelper (pictured, far right) will be responsible for mortgage brokers, networks and clubs across the West of England. He joins from SortRefer, where he was buisness development manager (BDM) for just over a year. He also has experience with Pepper Money as a regional development manager, and Aldermore Bank where he was a relationship manager for over four years.

He started in the industry in 2012 as a self-employed mortgage broker, a role he held for four years.

David Venn (pictured, middle right) will oversee mortgage intermediary, network and club relationships across the East of England. He has over 20 years of experience in the banking and mortgage sectors with previous employers including Lloyds and The Mortgage Lender.

Gordon Rae (pictured, far left) will be responsible for packagers and specialist distributors across the UK.

Rae has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services sector and helped to launch sub-prime lender GMAC RAF to mortgage brokers and packagers.

He has also held roles at Dudley Building Society, Pepper UK, and most recently The Mortgage Lender.

Steve Beard, managing director, mortgages at Tandem Bank, said: “Earlier this year, we launched our specialist residential first charge mortgage range, focused on bringing a refreshing approach to the mortgage market. I am delighted to welcome Mark, David, and Gordon to the team at an exciting time as we grow our business and develop our mortgage offering even further.

“They will be welcomed by our intermediary partners within networks, clubs and packagers to support their specialist lending requirements. Our experience of lending across all our divisions makes us ideally placed to help consumers during challenging times. Our manual underwriting, complemented with our technology and experience, will help us achieve our aim of being the UK’s greener digital bank.”