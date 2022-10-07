You are here: Home - News -

News

Trio of key relationship managers join Tandem Bank’s mortgage division

by:
  • 07/10/2022
  • 0
Trio of key relationship managers join Tandem Bank’s mortgage division
Digital lender Tandem Bank has appointed three key relationship managers to its mortgage division, bringing with them over 70 years of combined experience in the sector.

Mark Shelper (pictured, far right) will be responsible for mortgage brokers, networks and clubs across the West of England. He joins from SortRefer, where he was buisness development manager (BDM) for just over a year. He also has experience with Pepper Money as a regional development manager, and Aldermore Bank where he was a relationship manager for over four years.

He started in the industry in 2012 as a self-employed mortgage broker, a role he held for four years.

David Venn (pictured, middle right) will oversee mortgage intermediary, network and club relationships across the East of England. He has over 20 years of experience in the banking and mortgage sectors with previous employers including Lloyds and The Mortgage Lender.

Gordon Rae (pictured, far left) will be responsible for packagers and specialist distributors across the UK.

Rae has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services sector and helped to launch sub-prime lender GMAC RAF to mortgage brokers and packagers.

He has also held roles at Dudley Building Society, Pepper UK, and most recently The Mortgage Lender.

Steve Beard, managing director, mortgages at Tandem Bank, said: “Earlier this year, we launched our specialist residential first charge mortgage range, focused on bringing a refreshing approach to the mortgage market. I am delighted to welcome Mark, David, and Gordon to the team at an exciting time as we grow our business and develop our mortgage offering even further.

“They will be welcomed by our intermediary partners within networks, clubs and packagers to support their specialist lending requirements. Our experience of lending across all our divisions makes us ideally placed to help consumers during challenging times. Our manual underwriting, complemented with our technology and experience, will help us achieve our aim of being the UK’s greener digital bank.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.