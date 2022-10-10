You are here: Home - News -

Nationwide integrates with Twenty7Tec's Apply to give faster DIPs

  10/10/2022
Nationwide integrates with Twenty7Tec’s Apply to give faster DIPs
Nationwide has integrated with Twenty7tec’s Apply meaning users only have to re-key minimal data with the lender.

 

Brokers using the system will now see up to 95 per cent of the client’s data is transferred from their Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform via Twenty7tec’s Apply to Nationwide’s portal.

As a result, advisers will be able to get a faster decision in principle (DIP) with Nationwide.

Director of customer relationships at Twenty7 Tec Nathan Reilly (pictured) said: “After conducting a successful pilot with Connells, MAB and PRIMIS, it’s fantastic that all Apply users can now submit Decision in Principles to Nationwide more efficiently.

“The removal of rekeying and increased time saving during the application process has been well received by advisers and has helped many navigate an extremely fast-paced market and provide even greater support to their customers. We look forward to continuing our work with Nationwide to further develop and enhance this integration for the adviser market”.

 

‘Technology crucial to uplifting our proposition’

Andy Tilsley, intermediary digital relationships lead at Nationwide Building Society, added: “Technology is crucial to uplifting the service proposition we offer brokers and their clients, now and in the future. The successful roll out in partnership with Twenty7tec to all Apply users is the first step towards enhancing our Application Programming Interface (API) proposition driving speed, ease, and certainty.

“Through these APIs, brokers will benefit from no longer having to rekey their clients’ details into separate systems for standard purchase and remortgage application types.”

