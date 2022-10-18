Mortgage Climate Action Group unveils website and training programme for advisers

The Mortgage Climate Action Group (MCAG) has launched an industry training programme, created by HSBC, and a new website.

MCAG was launched in April this year to help brokers understand and address green issues in mortgage applications.

Founding partners include Legal & General, Sesame Bankhall Group and SimplyBiz Mortgages. HL Partnership, Mortgage Intelligence, Primis, The Openwork Partnership, and Paradigm Mortgage Services have since joined the organisation.

The training programme includes three modules, designed by HSBC, that explore sustainability, net zero and transition to a net zero economy. It is available on the website to anyone in the industry and useful for anyone interested in climate change issues wanting to broaden their knowledge.

The website is in collaboration with the Green Finance Institute and Association of Mortgage Intermediaries.

The site informs intermediaries and their customers about the journey to improve their property’s green credentials.

It will clarify exemptions, limits of expenditure as well as short, medium and long-term implications for the property market.

The site also includes sub-sections on infrastructure, new technology, installation, financing, and how to ensure improvements are recognised and recorded.

MCAG’s first event in August can also be viewed on its events page, and information on upcoming events can also be located here.

‘Focus on climate emergency must not slip’

Kevin Roberts (pictured), managing director of Legal & General Mortgage Services, said: “Further support for the climate emergency cannot come fast enough. As one of the biggest contributors to UK carbon emissions, it’s only right that the housing market doubles down on its efforts to reduce energy consumption – rapidly rising energy bills only increases this urgency.

“We are delighted to have welcomed other leading firms since launching in April and urge others to join us on our mission. We cannot afford to let our focus on the climate emergency slip during this turbulent period for our market and economy.”

Richard Merrett, head of strategic development for SimplyBiz Mortgages, added: “The last few weeks have added a layer of cost and complexity to our market. Whilst the green agenda will not address rising mortgage rates, the current challenges consumers are facing on rising costs of living do emphasise the need for savings on energy costs and planning for longer-term sustainability.

“Providing advisers with more information on this important long-term topic for all of our futures, will save them time and effort in addressing this so they can focus on the other immediate challenges.”