Coventry for Intermediaries cuts tracker rate and adds two-year fixes

Coventry for Intermediaries has launched two-year fixed mortgages for residential borrowers.

This includes a product at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 6.19 per cent and an option at 85 per cent LTV priced at 6.29 per cent. Both mortgages have no fee.

The two-year bank base rate (BBR) tracker mortgage at 65 per cent LTV has been reduced to BBR plus 0.78 per cent, down from BBR plus 0.95 per cent previously. It is currently priced at 3.03 per cent instead of its previous rate of 3.2 per cent.

The tracker mortgage has a £999 fee and no early repayment charges.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry for Intermediaries, said: “We’ve seen with the popularity of our recent three-year fix that certainty remains very appealing to many borrowers, and we’ve extended our range of fixed rates further with some two-year deals.

“This provides a more complete suite of options for those weighing up short-term and long-term volatility.”

He added: “There’s increasing interest in variable rates too, and we’ve made our two-year tracker more competitive. While fixed rates are still the most typical choice, we’re seeing more demand for different types of products as variable rates become a greater consideration for brokers and their clients.”