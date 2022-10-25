You are here: Home - News -

News

FCA clamps down on misleading ‘greenwashing’

by: Paloma Kubiak
  • 25/10/2022
  • 0
FCA clamps down on misleading ‘greenwashing’
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has proposed measures to tackle the problem of ‘greenwashing’ in a bid to “improve trust in sustainable products”.

The FCA is now moving to clamp down on greenwashing. It said that exaggerated, misleading or unsubstantiated claims about ESG credentials “damage confidence in these products”.

As such, it wants to introduce product sustainability labels and restrictions on how these terms can be used in product names and marketing for products.

The three categories of labels include those that have a sustainable focus (assets that are environmentally or socially sustainable); sustainable improvers (assets to improve the environmental or social sustainability over time) and sustainable impact (for products investing in solutions to environmental or social problems to achieve positive, measurable real-world impact).

Other proposed measures include disclosures to help consumers understand the key sustainability-related features of investment products. This includes disclosing investments that people may not expect to be held in the product.

It also wants to introduce requirements for distributors of products to ensure that the labels and disclosures are accessible and clear.

 

‘Confidence that products are actually sustainable’

Sacha Sadan, the FCA’s director of environment social and governance, said: “Greenwashing misleads consumers and erodes trust in all ESG products. Consumers must be confident when products claim to be sustainable that they actually are. Our proposed rules will help consumers and firms build trust in this sector.

“We are raising the bar by setting robust regulatory standards to protect consumers in line with our wider FCA strategy.”

Richard Stone, chief executive of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), said: “It’s reassuring that the FCA is proposing robust rules to address greenwashing which is increasingly undermining consumers’ confidence in ESG claims.

“Our recent research showed that 58% of investors surveyed are not convinced by ESG claims from funds, up from 48% last year. Investors who do not consider ESG criteria are particularly cynical, with 55% saying they are not convinced by ESG claims from asset managers which doubled from 27% last year.”

Stone added: “We support the proposed simplification of the investment labels down to three main categories which will ensure the regime will work effectively for consumers.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Paloma Kubiak

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.