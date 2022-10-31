Nationwide cuts switcher rates as ‘swap rates fall’

Nationwide will reduce fixed rates for existing members by as much as 1.3 per cent from tomorrow, with two, three, five and 10-year fixed rates available.

Products include two, three and 10-year fixed rates start at 4.84 per cent with £999 fee. This is available across all loan to value (LTV) tiers.

Five-year fixed rates with £999 fee start from 4.64 per cent and are also available across at all LTVs.

Additional borrowing rates have decreased by up to one per cent and green additional borrowing rates will be cut by 0.3 per cent.

Nationwide: ‘Markets have stabilised and swap rates falling’

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “Following recent uncertainty, markets have stabilised and swap rates are falling, which allows us to reduce switcher rates to levels towards those seen in September.

“All existing mortgage members are now able to access rates below five per cent, regardless of product term or LTV. These changes will help our members to manage their payments when current deals end and is one of the ways our mutual status allows us to support them through the high cost of living [crisis].”

The mutual added that it would reduce the rate switch window from six months to five months from 1 November and to four months from 1 December.