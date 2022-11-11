Buy-to-let stress rates are ‘out of control’ – Star Letter 11/11/2022

Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comment was in response to: The buy-to-let mortgage market got back on its feet in October – Armstrong

Spinmeister said: “Anyone relying on the buy-to-let market for the next year or two will be massively disappointed. Stress rates are out of control.

“Who needs 60 and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) bands when stress rates mean you’ll be lucky to get a 50 per cent loan?”

The comments here are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions.