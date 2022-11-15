Reliance Bank updates mortgage range and simplifies broker registration

Reliance Bank has made changes to its mortgage range and updated its broker registration process.

Its range is available both through intermediaries and direct to consumers.

Reliance Bank has changed its cashback offering so they are the same for key worker and shared ownership mortgages and is now £500 for both borrower types.

All of its mortgages are portable and allow for 10 per cent overpayments per calendar year with no penalty charges.

The minimum loan for key workers and standard mortgages remains at £125,000 and at £75,000 for shared ownership.

Key workers can apply for purchase and remortgage products up to 90 per cent loan to value.

The product fee has been kept at £995 and can be paid upfront or added to the loan.

Broker registration simplified

Reliance Bank has amended its mortgage broker registration process and will now only require proof of professional indemnity insurance, simplified due diligence checklist and sign broker terms of business agreement.

It will register brokers at firm or network level depending on whether they are directly authorised or an appointed representative.

These changes have been made in response to broker feedback and its mortgage operations team will have full control of registrations.

Gareth Byrne (pictured), head of mortgages for Reliance Bank, said: “We have spent a period of time improving our service levels and simplifying our broker registration process. And this product range sees us maintain our cash-back incentives for both key worker mortgage completions and shared ownership mortgage completions.

“This helps to continue our positive social impact.”