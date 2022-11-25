Leeds launches fixed rates; Furness BS and BOI UK update ranges – round-up

Leeds Building Society has launched a range of products which are available from today.

This includes a 10-year fix up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), with a rate of 5.14 per cent. It has no completion fee and offers a free standard valuation, as well as fees assisted legals for remortgage.

There is also a five-year fix priced at 4.94 per cent, available up to 65 per cent LTV. This also has no fee, a free standard valuation and fees assisted legals for remortgage.

Both products penalty-free overpayments of up to 10 per cent each year.

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society, said: “The Autumn Statement appears to have delivered what the financial markets were expecting, which should provide continued confidence in the government’s fiscal plans. The lower money market rates that we have seen in recent weeks are already leading to reductions in mortgage rates, which has enabled us to reduce our fixed rate products.

“We have seen a demand from brokers and homeowners for longer-term fixed rate products. This will offer borrowers the security that whatever happens to the economy their monthly payments are fixed. During a cost-of-living crisis this is so important to homeowners.”

Furness BS

Furness Building Society has also lowered rates and added five-year fixes to its range.

This includes a two-year discount mortgage with a rate of 3.49 per cent up to 60 per cent LTV, and an interest-only option with a rate of 3.69 per cent up to 70 per cent LTV. Both have a £999 fee.

One of the five-year fixes include a product at 60 per cent LTV with a rate of 5.49 per cent, and an interest-only alternative priced at 5.69 per cent up to 70 per cent LTV.

These also come with a £999 fee and £250 cashback.

Bank of Ireland UK

The Bank of Ireland UK has released new rates which will be available from 28 November.

For example, at 60 per cent LTV, two-year fixed rates start from 5.11 per cent for a remortgage deal with a £995 fee and 5.18 per cent for the equivalent at 75 per cent LTV.

At 60 per cent LTV, five-year fixed rates start from 4.89 per cent for a remortgage product with a £995 fee and at 75 per cent LTV, five-year fixed rates start from 4.97 per cent for a purchase and remortgage deal.