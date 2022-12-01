You are here: Home - News -

HSBC cuts new business and switcher rates

  • 01/12/2022
HSBC has reduced the rates for its switcher products by up to 0.45 per cent and new business products by up to 0.15 per cent.

The changes come into force from today.

On the residential existing customer switching side, two, three and five-year fixed rates and two-year tracker rates up to 95 per cent LTV have been altered, with rate decreases of up to 0.45 per cent.

This includes its three-year fixed rate at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee, which has decreased by 0.45 per cent to 4.64 per cent.

HSBC’s two-year tracker at 60 per cent LTV with £999 fee has fallen by 0.16 per cent to 3.39 per cent.

In its residential remortgage range, two and five-year fixed rate products up to 90 per cent LTV have been cut.

This includes its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with £999 fee which has gone down by 0.11 per cent to 5.29 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with £999 fee has been reduced by 0.09 per cent and is now priced at 4.84 per cent.

The lender has also reduced rates in its existing customer borrowing more range, first-time buyer range and home mover range, with rate cuts applying to two, three and five-year fixed rates up to 90 per cent LTV.

HSBC has also made cuts to its buy-to-let products, with its two-year tracker fee-saver deals on the purchase and remortgage side up to 75 per cent LTV all falling.

Two and five-year fixed rates up to 75 per cent LTV in its international residential range have also been cut.

The lender confirmed that it was changing its residential Standard Variable Rate (SVR) from 5.54 per cent to 6.29 per cent and its buy-to-let SVR from 5.10 per cent to 5.85 per cent.

